Smith (illness) is available for Friday's game in Dallas.
As expected, Smith has been upgraded from probable to available and will suit up Friday after leaving Thursday's loss early with an illness. With Terry Rozier (foot) doubtful and Kelly Oubre (shoulder) questionable, Smith could operate as the starting point guard against the team that drafted him in 2017.
