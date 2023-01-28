Smith is probable for Sunday's meeting with Miami due to a non-COVID illness.
Smith has received a probable designation due to an illness and will likely play Sunday. However, his status is worth keeping an eye on considering his availability will be determined by how he is feeling prior to Sunday's 1:00 PM EST tipoff.
