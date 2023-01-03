Smith registered eight points (3-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 18 minutes during Monday's 121-115 loss to the Lakers.

Smith missed each of Charlotte's previous 18 games due to an ankle injury, so it's not surprising that he was limited to 18 minutes Monday. The sixth-year pro struggled with his shot and committed three fouls in his limited court time, though that's understandable given the long layoff. Smith was working as the Hornets' staring point guard earlier in the campaign, but those days are numbered now that LaMelo Ball is back in action.