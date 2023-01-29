Smith (illness) is available for Sunday's matchup against the Heat.
As expected, Smith will play Sunday after initially being listed as probable with an illness. The backup point guard has appeared in 13 straight games and is averaging 6.8 points, 4.2 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 23.3 minutes during that stretch.
