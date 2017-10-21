Hornets' Dwight Howard: Monster game Friday

Howard finished with 20 points (8-12 FG, 4-8 FT), 15 rebounds and one block across 33 minutes during Friday's 109-91 win over the Hawks.

Howard took it to his former team Friday. He's recorded 15 rebounds in each of his first two games, though that's not too surprising considering he averaged 12.7 boards per game last season.

