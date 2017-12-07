Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Ruled out Friday vs. Bulls

Kaminsky (ankle) has been ruled out for for Friday's game against the Bulls.

Kaminsky suffered a sprained right ankle during Wednesday's matchup with the Warriors, forcing him from the game after just six minutes. He's now been ruled out for Friday's contest and with the Hornets headed into a back-to-back set, there's certainly a chance he's also held out Saturday vs. the Lakers. With Cody Zeller also now out indefinitely with a medial meniscus tear in his knee, Marvin Williams will likely get all the minutes he can handle at power forward, while Johnny O'Bryant should see a sizable increase in his role backing up both Williams and Dwight Howard.