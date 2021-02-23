Hornets head coach James Borrego labeled Hayward as day-to-day after the forward aggravated a right hand a previous right hand injury in the fourth quarter of Monday's 132-110 loss to the Jazz, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.

The Hornets likely won't have a clear idea of the extent of Hayward's injury until after he undergoes further testing and imaging Tuesday, but the team's initial evaluation appears somewhat encouraging. Hayward previously fractured the pinkie finger on the same hand during the preseason, but he didn't end up missing any regular-season action due to the injury.