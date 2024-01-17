Hayward (calf) has resumed light on-court work but isn't expected to return to game action for at least another week, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Hayward will miss a 10th consecutive game Wednesday in New Orleans, and the veteran forward looks like he'll have more absences in his future after having thus far made only limited progress in his recovery from the left calf strain he sustained Dec. 26. Until Hayward is able to take part in full-contact practice sessions, the Hornets likely won't be able to provide a clear target date for his return to the lineup. Given the murkiness of his return timetable along with the fact that Charlotte could have all of its other key contributors healthy by the time he's cleared to play again, Hayward is difficult to justify holding in shallower leagues or in leagues with limited injured reserve spots.