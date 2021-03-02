Hayward (hand) won't play Monday against the Trail Blazers.
This announcement comes as no surprise, with Hayward previously listed on the injury report as doubtful. He'll miss his second straight contest as a result of a bruised hand. Jalen McDaniels should once again be in line for extended minutes.
