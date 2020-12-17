Hayward (finger) is out for Thursday's preseason contest against the Magic.
As expected, after breaking his finger a day prior, Hayward will not play in the Hornets' second-to-last preseason contest. We haven't received an update on the Hornets' free-agent addition, but his status for the regular-season opener Wednesday against the Cavaliers is certainly in jeopardy.
