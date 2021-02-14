The Hornets list Hayward as probable for Sunday's game against the Spurs with lower-back discomfort.
Hayward's injury could explain his rough outing against the Timberwolves on Friday, when he went 5-for-21 from the floor. Despite the back pain, the 30-year-old looks likely to play Sunday as he attempts to rebound from the poor shooting performance.
