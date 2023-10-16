Hayward (foot) returned to practice Monday and could play in Thursday's preseason finale against Boston, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

We'll see how he feels," coach Steve Clifford said. "But he felt pretty good [Monday] morning." Hayward has been dealing with right foot discomfort, and while it's not considered a serious issue, the Hornets have taken a cautious approach with the oft-injured veteran during preseason action. If healthy, Hayward is slated to start for Charlotte this year, but he could cede some playing time if Brandon Miller, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, dominates out of the gate.