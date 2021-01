Hayward (hip) has been upgraded to probable for Saturday's game against the Raptors.

Hayward sat out Thursday's game against the Raptors due to a strained left hip, but it's looking like he'll be back in action Saturday. Prior to suffering the injury Wednesday, he was averaging 22.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.4 steals in 34.9 minutes per game.