Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Double-double in OT loss
Lamb scored 20 points (6-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, three assists and a steal in 40 minutes during Saturday's 122-119 overtime loss to the 76ers.
While most of the Hornets were spectators to Kemba Walker's huge 60-point performance, Lamb actually stepped up and gave the Charlotte star a little support, scoring 20-plus points for the second straight game and recording his first double-double of the season. The 26-year-old is averaging modest career highs in points (13.4), boards (4.9), steals (1.3) and made three-pointers (1.4) through 15 games, giving him solid fantasy value in deeper formats, and the Hornets' lack of an established secondary option on offense opens the door for Lamb to continue improving on those numbers as the season progresses.
