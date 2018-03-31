Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Downgraded to out Saturday

Lamb (foot) has been downgraded from probable to out for Saturday's contest against the Wizards.

Though Lamb was expected to play, he apparently experienced more pain than expected after working through morning shootaround. As a result of his absence, Dwayne Bacon, Malik Monk and Treveon Graham are all candidates to see some extra run.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories