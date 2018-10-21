Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Well-rounded line in Saturday's win

Lamb collected 12 points (4-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists, three steals, and two blocks in 28 minutes during Saturday's 113-112 win over the Heat.

Lamb was excellent despite struggling from the field and fouling out. He's 10-of-30 from the field through the first three games, but it's clear Lamb has a green light in Charlotte's uptempo offense.