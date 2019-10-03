Hornets' Joe Chealey: Not practicing Thursday
Chealey (ankle) did not participate in Thursday's practice.
Chealey is still being considered day-to-day while he nurses a sprained ankle. He'll have a few days to get right before the Hornets kick off preseason play in Boston on Sunday.
