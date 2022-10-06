Ball scored 12 points (5-13 FG, 0-3 3 Pt, 2-4 FT) with seven assists, five rebounds and a steal over 27 minutes against the Pacers on Wednesday.

Ball knocked down his first two shots in the first quarter but went just 3-of-11 from the field for the rest of the game. It was a bit of a sloppy performance for the star point guard, as he also turned it over four times in the game, including three turnovers in the third quarter - two of which came off steals from Buddy Hield. On a positive note, Ball did record four assists in the third quarter before sitting out for all of the fourth.