Ball notched 23 points (7-11 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, six assists, a steal and a block across 31 minutes in Saturday's win over the Raptors.

Ball was coming off a seven-point performance against the Pistons on Mar. 11, but he bounced back admirably here -- he ended just one rebound shy of putting up what would've been his second double-double over his last five appearances. His passing displays have been excellent as well, and Ball is averaging 20.6 points, 8.0 assists, 6.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game during his last five contests.