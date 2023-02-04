Ball provided 23 points (7-23 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists and five steals across 40 minutes before fouling out of Friday's 118-112 loss to the Pistons.

Ball continues to light up the stat sheet as per usual, but his shooting woes are still lingering. In his previous 10 games, he was hitting just 38.5 percent from the field. The important thing is that he's healthy after missing three games towards the end of January, and he has favorable matchups coming up against the Magic and Wizards to find his rhythm.