Ball accumulated five points (1-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds and seven assists in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 117-112 loss to the Nuggets.

The 19-year-old couldn't get anything going from the field but winded up salvaging his night with his sixth double-digit rebounding performance of the season. Before Tuesday's game, Ball was averaging 24.5 points, 5.5 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals while shooting 51.2 percent from the field over his last two games. He'll look to bounce back Thursday at home against the Clippers.