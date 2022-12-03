Ball (ankle) remains sidelined for Saturday's game versus the Bucks.

Ball will miss his seventh consecutive tilt because of his ankle problem and has appeared in only three games all season, causing headaches for fantasy managers. The team hasn't offered any specific target date for the star point guard's return, but his next opportunity arrives Monday against the Clippers. Terry Rozier should operate as the primary ball-handler with Ball and Dennis Smith (ankle) out again. Theo Maledon should also mix in a healthy amount.