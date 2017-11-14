Batum (elbow) is expected to play during Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers.

Batum has yet to play this year while recovering from an elbow injury. He took part in 5-on-5 scrimmaging Sunday and Monday and didn't experience any setbacks, so he's been cleared to make his season debut Wednesday. According to coach Steve Clifford, Batum will start and play limited minutes. As a result of his return, Jeremy Lamb will likely come off the bench as the year goes on.