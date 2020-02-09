Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Out Monday with illness
Batum (illness) is officially listed as out for Monday's game against the Pistons.
After missing Saturday's loss to the Pistons, Batum will now be unavailable for the second consecutive. While his timetable is not clear, his absence should not hinder the Hornets substantially, as the French wing has not been a part of the rotation since January 24th.
