Batum posted 13 points (6-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two assists and one steal across 31 minutes in Friday's 106-94 loss to the Jazz.

The veteran two-guard has now racked up seven straight double-digit scoring efforts, shooting at least 44.4 percent in six of those games. Batum has been more aggressive on the offensive end of late, putting up double-digit shot attempts in 13 of the last 16 games. Despite the high usage typically exhibited by teammates Kemba Walker and Dwight Howard, Batum retains an important and consistent complementary role that's keeping his fantasy value solid across all formats.