Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Will have to compete for starting job
New Hornets coach James Borrego indicated Tuesday that his starting lineup is not set entering training camp, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.
While Batum is a clear favorite to start on the wing, it looks as though Borrego will try to spark some competition in camp. Batum's primary competition comes in the form of Jeremy Lamb, Malik Monk and Miles Bridges -- with Lamb being the most likely of the three to see significant minutes. Regardless of Borrego's words, Batum has started every game in which he's played since 2012, so a shift to a bench role seems rather unlikely.
More News
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: 14 points in finale•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Will play on 20-minute restriction Tuesday•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Upgraded to questionable Tuesday•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Will not play Tuesday•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Quiet outing in Wednesday's loss•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Remaining on minutes restriction Wednesday•
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Basketball Tiers: Shooting Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Basketball Tiers: Small Forward
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Basketball Tiers: Power Forward
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Fantasy Basketball Tiers: Centers
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Offseason injury analysis
As you get ready for your Fantasy hoops draft, you need to know how the injured stars are looking....