New Hornets coach James Borrego indicated Tuesday that his starting lineup is not set entering training camp, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.

While Batum is a clear favorite to start on the wing, it looks as though Borrego will try to spark some competition in camp. Batum's primary competition comes in the form of Jeremy Lamb, Malik Monk and Miles Bridges -- with Lamb being the most likely of the three to see significant minutes. Regardless of Borrego's words, Batum has started every game in which he's played since 2012, so a shift to a bench role seems rather unlikely.