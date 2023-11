Maledon won't start Friday's game against the Bucks, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Maledon drew a spot start Tuesday against Miami with Brandon Miller (ankle) and Gordon Hayward unavailable. However, Hayward and Miller have both been cleared to return Friday and will reclaim starting roles, sending Maldeon back to a bench role. Miles Bridges (suspension) is also available for the first time this season, so Maledon's path to playing time is clouded.