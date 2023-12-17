The Suns claimed Maledon off waivers from the Hornets on Sunday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Maledon had been on a two-way deal with Charlotte, but he was waived Thursday with the Hornets opting to bring in center Nathan Mensah on a two-way contract for frontcourt depth. The Suns will hand their third and final two-way spot to Maledon, but it's unclear if he'll be able to crack Phoenix's backcourt rotation even with Bradley Beal (ankle) out for the next few weeks. More likely, Maledon profiles as a backup option at point guard ifJordan Goodwin were to miss time. Maledon averaged 4.2 points and 2.2 assists in 15.4 minutes per game across 13 appearances for the Hornets this season.