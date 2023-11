Maledon produced five points (2-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 128-119 loss to Houston.

Maledon has had consistent playing time off the bench early in the 2023-24 campaign and has now played 20-plus minutes in back-to-back matchups. While he's had some success on defense with seven steals over the past three games, he hasn't displayed much fantasy upside overall, averaging 6.0 points and 3.0 rebounds in 18.0 minutes per game.