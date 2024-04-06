The Wizards waived Livers (hip) on Friday.

The transaction opened up a spot on the 15-man roster for guard Jared Butler, who was upgraded from a two-way deal to a standard NBA contract. After being acquired from the Pistons on Jan. 14, Livers never appeared for the Wizards before being shut down for the season in February due to joint capsule inflammation in his right hip. Livers was already set to be a free agent this offseason, so the Wizards will give him a head start on finding his next stop.