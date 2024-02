The Wizards announced Monday that Livers (hip) has been ruled out for the remainder of the regular season.

Livers has been sidelined since mid-January due to joint capsule inflammation in his right hip. He'll now shift his focus toward recovering ahead of the 2024-25 season, but the Wizards announced Monday that Livers' injury will be treated conservatively. After being acquired from the Pistons on Jan. 14, Livers never got the chance to make his Wizards debut.