Wizards' Isaiah Livers: Won't play Thursday
RotoWire Staff
Livers (hip) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Nuggets.
Livers hasn't played since Jan. 12. He can also be considered doubtful for Friday's game in Oklahoma City.
