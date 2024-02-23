site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Wizards' Isaiah Livers: Still out Friday
Livers (hip) won't play in Friday's game versus the Thunder.
Livers' absence streak will extend to 19 games Friday while dealing with a right hip injury. There is no timetable for his return.
