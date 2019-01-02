Crowder totaled 30 points (9-15 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT) and six rebounds across 27 minutes Tuesday against the Raptors.

Crowder turned in his best scoring output of the season and did so by draining five threes in a 122-116 loss. After missing Saturday's matchup due to a thumb injury, he appeared just fine and proved it by leading his team's scoring effort. Crowder is currently stuck in a bench role, and despite an excellent showing, he'll likely remain a reserve given his inconsistency. However, he could add fantasy value from beyond the arc, drilling eight threes over the last three games.