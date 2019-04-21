Crowder will start Saturday against the Rockets in Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series, David Locke of the Jazz Radio Network reports.

Crowder averaged 7.0 points and 5.0 rebounds over 19.5 minutes through the first two games of the series. Derrick Favors will instead come off the bench as the Jazz look to overcome a two-game deficit.

