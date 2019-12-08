Jazz's Jeff Green: Returns to bench
Green is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies.
Green received his second start of the season Wednesday against the Lakers and had eight points, four rebounds and two assists in 23 minutes, but he returns to the bench Saturday. The veteran forward is averaging 8.0 points and 2.9 rebounds over 19.0 minutes this season.
