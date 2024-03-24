Green chipped in 21 points (7-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 25 minutes during Saturday's 147-119 victory over Utah.

Green had the chance of playing extra minutes since Jabari Smith was ejected in the first half, and the veteran forward took advantage of the opportunity to deliver a season-high mark in scoring. Green has now scored in double digits in three games in a row, and he could be in line for a slight uptick in his playing time down the stretch, though it'd probably not be enough to produce a drastic boost in his fantasy upside.