Jazz's Joe Johnson: Starting Saturday
Johnson will start Saturday's game against Cleveland.
With both Rudy Gobert (knee) and Derrick Favors (eye) sidelined, the Jazz will get creative and go with a smaller lineup featuring Ekpe Udoh, Johnson and Joe Ingles up front. The veteran played in his first game in a month-and-a-half Friday in Boston and finished with three points and three rebounds in 15 minutes of action.
