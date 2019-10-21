Pistons' Joe Johnson: Experiencing Achilles swelling
Johnson is experiencing swelling in his Achilles, though a series of tests came back as negative for any structural damage, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.
Johnson underwent a series of tests on his Achilles on Monday, all of which came back clean for any structural damage. Due to the nature of the injury, there's a good chance coach Dwayne Casey will air on the side of caution with the veteran forward. He can be considered day-to-day heading into Wednesday's season opener against the Pacers.
