Johnson underwent a series of tests on his Achilles on Monday, all of which came back clean for any structural damage. Due to the nature of the injury, there's a good chance coach Dwayne Casey will air on the side of caution with the veteran forward. He can be considered day-to-day heading into Wednesday's season opener against the Pacers.