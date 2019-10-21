Johnson (Achilles) was waived by the Pistons on Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Johnson signed a non-guaranteed deal with the Pistons in September, appearing in four preseason games with Detroit and averaging 3.8 points and 2.0 rebounds across 14.8 minutes. The Pistons opted to go with a younger player in Christian Wood for their final roster spot. Johnson is dealing with an Achilles injury and will likely have to prove his health before getting an opportunity elsewhere.