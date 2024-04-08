Juzang posted 27 points (9-12 FG, 7-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal over 33 minutes during Sunday's 118-110 loss to the Warriors.

Juzang has only appeared in 16 games for the Jazz this season, but he came out of nowhere with a career-high 27 points during the loss. The UCLA product has been a lethal long-range threat with the Salt Lake City Stars, and he showed the same sharpshooting prowess Sunday with seven three-pointers. Juzang has earned himself additional playing time in the final week after this impressive performance.