Clarkson contributed 17 points (6-15 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-8 FT), two rebounds and five assists across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 121-115 loss to the Clippers.
Clarkson's shot was a bit off in the loss, but he provided his typically reliable support with the second unit and made a significant impact. The quintessential sixth man is almost always an upside candidate in DFS play and possesses a strong floor independent of Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley's production.
More News
-
Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Scores 19 points off bench•
-
Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Scores 19 points off bench•
-
Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Drops 23 points Sunday•
-
Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Erupts for career-high 45 points•
-
Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Makes rare impact on defense•
-
Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Pours in 20 points•