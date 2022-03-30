Clarkson contributed 17 points (6-15 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-8 FT), two rebounds and five assists across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 121-115 loss to the Clippers.

Clarkson's shot was a bit off in the loss, but he provided his typically reliable support with the second unit and made a significant impact. The quintessential sixth man is almost always an upside candidate in DFS play and possesses a strong floor independent of Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley's production.