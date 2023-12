Clarkson (thigh) will remain sidelined for Saturday's tilt against the Trail Blazers.

Clarkson's absence will mark his second straight due to a thigh injury that has been holding him back. Ochai Agbaji started in his place Thursday, while Collin Sexton and Talen Horton-Tucker are also candidates to see increased run in his absence. The veteran shooting guard's next chance to suit up will come Wednesday versus the Mavericks.