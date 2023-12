Clarkson (thigh) is questionable for Friday's game against the Clippers, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Clarkson has missed the past three games for Utah, but he was able to practice in full Thursday. The Jazz likely want to see how his body responds before updating his status further. Clarkson has been a key part of Utah's offense this season with averages of 17.8 points and 4.9 assists per game.