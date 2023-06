Clarkson exercised his $14.2 million player option for 2023-24 on Thursday, Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports.

Clarkson will stay in Utah for his fourth straight season and has the potential to receive a long-term extension. The 30-year-old guard is coming off a career year in which he averaged 20.8 points, 4.4 assists and 4.0 rebounds in 32.6 minutes across 61 games.