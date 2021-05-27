Clarkson had 16 points (4-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT) and six rebounds in Wednesday's Game 2 win over Memphis.

While the Jazz were able to dominate most of the game and even the series at 1-1, it wasn't exactly a bounceback game for Clarkson, who struggled from the floor and committed four turnovers in Game 1. While he put up 16 points in just 22 minutes Wednesday, Clarkson did much of his damage at the free throw line, as he again had trouble finding the bottom of the net from downtown. Clarkson will head into Saturday's Game 3 having hit just 1-of-14 three-point attempts in the series.