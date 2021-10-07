Clarkson will start in Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

With the Jazz electing to give Donovan Mitchell, Mike Conley and several other key players the night off for rest purposes, Clarkson will make his first start of the preseason. He averaged 18.4 points, four rebounds and 2.5 assists in 18.4 minutes per game last season en route to earning the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award for 2021.