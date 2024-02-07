Knox was traded to the Jazz from the Pistons on Wednesday, James Edwards of The Athletic reports.

The Pistons attached Knox to a 2024 second-round pick and the rights to Gabriele Procida in exchange for Simone Fontecchio. Knox had a little bit of success in Detroit with averages of 7.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.0 three-pointers, but he failed to score in his last two outings. In Utah, Knox figures to fight for minutes at the end of the rotation behind Lauri Markkanen, John Collins, Kelly Olynyk and Ochai Agbaji.