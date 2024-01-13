Knox racked up 19 points (7-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal over 35 minutes during Friday's 112-110 loss to the Rockets.

Moving back into the starting lineup with Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) sidelined, Knox tied Alec Burks for the team lead in scoring. The 2018 lottery pick is on his fourth team in six seasons, but Knox is filling a hole in the Pistons' rotation well enough at the moment, averaging 11.3 points, 2.6 boards and 1.5 threes in 22.1 minutes a night over the last 11 games.