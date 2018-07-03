Jazz's Raul Neto: Returning to Jazz
Neto has agreed to a two-year, $4.4 million deal to remain with the Jazz, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports. The contract includes a team option for the second year, per Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune.
A broken wrist resulted in the third-year point guard playing in just 41 games last season. When Neto did take the floor, he was in a reserve point guard role behind Ricky Rubio, averaging 4.5 points and 1.8 assists in 12.1 minutes. Notably, he shot 19-of-47 (40.4 percent) from deep. All signs are pointing towards a similar role for the upcoming campaign, especially if Dante Exum remains with the team.
